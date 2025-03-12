Price, Denise



PRICE, Denise, 52, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in her home. She was born on August 8, 1972 in Springfield the daughter of Daniel and Pamela (Roush) Price. She worked for AccuServe (Code Blue) for seven years. She was a member of the International Order of Job's Daughters. Survivors in addition to her parents, include two children, Jaylen & Alecia Price and Cheyann Price; four grandchildren, Jaiden, Everleigh, Skylynn and Mack; two brothers, Scott & Marcy Price and Marc & Molly Price and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital.



