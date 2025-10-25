Howell, Jr, Price "Butch "



Price Howell Jr died in San Antonio TX on October 13, 2025. Born in 1947, in Hamilton, to parents Price Howell & Marjorie "Marnie" Demoret Howell.



He spent his early years being tormented by his younger siblings, while developing his keen sense of sarcasm.



He was a night owl, a voracious reader, a classic movie aficionado, a bookkeeper, a Soap Box Derby state champion, a fan of anything Barbra Streisand, a roller derby player, a fantastic storyteller, and a sarcastic soul who did not suffer fools gladly.



In the 1980s, Butch left Hamilton for San Antonio, Texas, to be with his true love Dale Savage. Though they would separate many years later, they remained devoted until Dale's death a few years ago.



Butch spent his last weeks in hospice watching classic movies and chatting on the phone.



He was an unforgettable character. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Daniel in 1974. He is survived by his sister Diane, his nieces Jennifer (Linda) & Nikki, and nephews Jonathan (Laura) & Daniel.



Butch requested no service, so in his memory please donate to a charity of your choice.



