Price, Kenneth Ray



Kenneth Ray Price, beloved husband of Sally (née Wilson) Price and father of Kenneth Wesley Price (Meghan), went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 5, 1946 in Austin, Indiana to Paul and Gwendolyn Price (née Ross), and resided the majority of his life in Hamilton, Ohio. He is survived by four siblings: Judy Wright, Denise (Bud) Hurst, Jamie (Julie) Price, and Gloria (Scott) Hawkins, as well as 15 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joan South and Paulette Phillips. Kenny was a loving husband, father, and friend to many. He was an avid outdoorsman, collector, car enthusiast, and craftsman, who never encountered something in which he could not fix. In recent years, he and Sally have enjoyed camping and spending time with their dog, Ellie. Those who knew Kenny will remember him for his kind heart, unmatched sense of humor, and dedication to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Visitation will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday, August 10 from 10:00am-12:00pm. Funeral ceremony will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. Interment will be held at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hamilton Dream Center in Kenneth's memory. Online donations can be made via PushPay at https://pushpay.com/g/hamiltondreamcenter?src=fp or by check made payable to: Hamilton Dream Center, P.O. Box 13017, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



