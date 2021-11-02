PRICE, Roy Eugene "Gene"



52, of Medway, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born on September 8, 1969, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Roy Lee and Alice Mae (Taylor) Price.



Gene is preceded in death by his father and his beloved 4-legged best friend, Brutus.



He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Debbie Price; his daughter and the light in his eyes, Kaylee; his mother, Alice Price; sister, Becky Massengale; nieces, Deneen Countess, Megan Miles and Kristen Dennis; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and close friends, Mike Telladira, Jeff Walrath, Tommy Campbell, Doug Brown, John Bellando and many more.



Gene proudly served in the United States Navy for 6 years, serving in the Persian Gulf War. He graduated from Wright State University with his Bachelors degree in Computer Engineering with a dual degree in Electrical Engineering. He currently worked at Etegent for almost four years as a Senior Software Engineer. Gene had a passion for woodworking, resin printing, digitally designing and creating and could fix anything he set his mind to. He was so proud of his daughter and loved following her swimming career and was extremely excited for her to start college in the fall. Gene continually took care of everyone else and his family always came first. His contagious smile could light up the room and his greatest passion was taking care of his family and friends.



Memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 7p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



