dayton-daily-news logo
X

Prichard, Mildred

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PRICHARD, Mildred "Patsy"

Age 91, of Spring Valley, went home to be with Jesus and many loved ones on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share stories and memories during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Monday, August 29th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held on Tuesday, August 30th at 11:00 am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). You are also welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture about Patsy at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
James, Steven L.
4
CAMPBELL, Danny
5
BEATY, GLEN
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top