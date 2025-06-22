Prier, James Paul



James P. Prier, Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on June 18, 2025 after a brief but serious illness. Jim was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Mary Ann (Crouch) Prier, his parents, Paul and Joyce (Steusse) Prier, and his brothers Larry Prier and Bill Prier. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Connie Cox and Francie Prier, his siblings Cathy (Dave) Tate, Diane (Bob) Quinlan, Susie (Mike) Finnerty, Mike (Rosie) Prier, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews, as well as his friends and neighbors in the Oregon District. Jim graduated from Parks College in St. Louis and was a pilot for United Airlines until his retirement in 2019. Jim and Mary Ann enjoyed their historic 1870 home as well as their lakeside cottage in Indiana and they gave generously to the charities they cared deeply about. The family will hold a graveside service at Woodland Cemetery on August 8 at 11am. May he rest in peace.



