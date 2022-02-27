PRIM, Barbara

PRIM (Kessler),



Barbara H.



Barbara H. Prim, 86, passed away on February 20, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on March 22, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to Urban and Mary



Kessler. She grew up in the home her father built near the interchange of Needmore Rd., and I-75 and was a proud graduate of Julienne High School.



Barbara was the youngest of 5 children, Anna Goubeaux (Don), James Kessler (Louise), Jerry Kessler (Carol) and



Catherine Schultze (Ernest). Barbara and Robert E. Prim were married December 11, 1954, and remained committed for



almost 65 years until the passing of Bob in 2020. Barbara and Bob had two children, Robert Anthony Prim (Molly), of



Detroit, Michigan, and Sharon Ann Prim Spruill (Russ) of Centerville, Ohio. Barbara and Bob have 5 grandchildren: Caitlin Prim (David Zhai), Erin Prim Ewing (Kolt), Ryan Spruill, Nathan Spruill and Austin Spruill. Family was of utmost



importance to Barbara.



Barbara and Bob lived most of their lives in Fairborn, Terry Acres, among many friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, motorcycle and car rides with Bob as well as doing craft



projects.



Barbara worked for a short time at Reynolds and Reynolds before starting a family. After her family was raised, she worked at Fairborn United Methodist Preschool and Daycare working with children. Barbara's primary vocation was as wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Barbara was loved by all and was called "Mom" by many.



Barbara will be missed by all. A graveside service will be planned for a later date by her family.


