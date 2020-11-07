X

PRITCHETT, Sharon

PRITCHETT, Sharon L.

Age 80, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, November 03, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Webster and stepfather James Webster. She is survived by her son Patrick Pritchett of Denver, CO; a granddaughter Caitlyn (David) Shroyer and cousins Crys, Sally, and Lisa and numerous other cousins and relatives. Sharon retired from Mead Fine Paper and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Friends may call from 5-7 pm Monday at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd. There will be a private Graveside for family at

David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA in her memory. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

