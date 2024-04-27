Proctor, Eva Mae



Eva Mae Proctor, 94, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024. She was born October 20, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Delmar and Edna Davis. Eva was a 1947 graduate of Springfield High School. She married Max Proctor in 1949, and together they made a home in New Carlisle. Eva started her career at New Carlisle National Bank, which became Security National Bank, advancing to Assistant Vice President retiring in 1991. She was a founding member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Eva was an avid reader and devoted patron of the New Carlisle Public Library, where she also volunteered. She is preceded in death by her husband Max Lamar Proctor; and son Doug Proctor; infant son Tom Proctor; and sister and brother-in-law Betty and John Dessinger. She is survived by her children Cindy (Nils) Young, Gordon (Brenda) Proctor, and Donald (Fran) Proctor; grandchildren Ian (Sarah Dunn) Young, Anders Young, Rachel Proctor, Tyler (Adrienne) Proctor, Kim (Sean) Johnson, Kris Williams, and Stacy (Tom) Fox; 7 great-grandchildren; adopted family Rema and Rishat Dolan; niece Sandy (Robert) Falkner. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Village and particularly granddaughter Kim Johnson for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Eva Proctor Scholarship for First Generation Students at Wright State University, www.wright.edu/give/eproctor. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 10-11am with the memorial service to honor Eva beginning at 11:00am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains following at Enon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





