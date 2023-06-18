Proffitt, Mark D "Bondo"



Mark D. Proffitt (Bondo) passed away peacefully at home in Kettering, Ohio on June 11, 2023. Survived by his loving wife Tricia of 44 years. Sons Jason (Amanda), Mark Jared (Aembur), Grandkids Gavin and Gwen Proffitt, Step grandkids Wytt and Tanner Jacobsen. Sister Robyn Brands(Ralph), Brother Kevin (Christine), Sister-in-law Barb Robinson (Woody) Brother-in-law David Horning (Wanda) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. No services. Mark donated his body to Wright State Medical. A Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton for all the care and compassion given to Mark and his family over the last four months.



