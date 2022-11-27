PROFITT, William Clyde "Bill"



Age 90, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away on November 21, 2022, in Madison, Alabama. He was born on May 14, 1932, in Campton, Kentucky, to Earnest Clyde Profitt and Gypsy Ellen (Hobbs) Profitt.



Bill moved from Kentucky to Dayton, Ohio, in 1942. He graduated from Kiser High School, where he met Jeannetta "Jo" Octavia Pogue. Bill and Jo married in May, 1953. Bill obtained his electrical engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati, and became a Professional Engineer. He then went on to earn his Master's in Business Administration from Xavier University. While at UC, Bill participated in the co-op program and started his career with General Motors at Delco Products. He obtained 2 patents for his design of electrical motors. At General Motors, Bill worked his way up from co-op student, to engineer, sales engineer, manager, and executive. General Motors moved him and Jo from Dayton to Grand Rapids, MI, Rochester, NY, and Lake Orion, MI. Bill retired from Buick-Olds-Cadillac as the Group Information Manager in May, 1988. Bill and Jo moved to Fairfield Glade in 1989. They became very involved in the community and supported many local charities. Together, they spearheaded the drive within Fairfield Glade to build the Cumberland County campus of Roane State Community College. The Computer Lab at Roane State is named for Bill and Jo Profitt, in recognition of that support. Bill loved golfing. He played daily when he could. He managed several golf groups, starting with the Hustlers and then the Mavericks, Renegades, and Golden Oldies. He also helped other golf groups arrange their schedules. He and Jo organized golf tournaments, banquets and many other local activities. Bill is survived by his daughters, Mary "Kelli" Ballengee (Joe) and Mona Beth Viney (Jamie); foster son Don Thompson (Luanne); grandchildren, Marshall Allen Profitt (Kim), Sean Patric Viney (Shannon), Cicely Nicole Steinhour (Justin), Sarah Caitlin Viney-Score (Richard), James "Drew" Andrew David Viney (Andrea), and Mason Anthony Ballengee (Christy); great-grandchildren, Alexander Profitt, Christopher Profitt, Serenity Profitt, Isaac Viney, Piper Viney, Connor Steinhour, Liliana "Lily" Score, and Timothy James "TJ" Score. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Jo; son, Mark Trek Profitt; grandson, Michael Christopher Profitt, and brothers, Lenvil "Pete", Jack, and Oren Profitt. Services and burial will be on November 29, 2022, at 1:30pm at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Roane State Foundation, Crossville Battered Women's Shelter, or to a charity close to your heart. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

