Prosser, George David



George David Prosser, 91 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, in his home.



George was born on May 23, 1932, in Springfield Ohio to the late George Douglas and Edith Sophia (Remsberg) Prosser. He was a 1950 graduate from Urbana Local.



George went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. On March 13, 1965, he married the love of his life, Joyce, at Kingscreek UMC and had been happily married for nearly six decades.



George was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed the farming life and passed down his legacy to his sons. They owned the Prosser Brothers Farm and specialized in livestock cattle. George was an active and respected member of his community, serving on the board of Producers Livestock and mentoring young farmers as a former 4-H Advisor for the Quality Pork Producers. He always looked forward to the Champaign County Fair every year.



George was an honorary Knights of Columbus but mainly for the poker nights. He was a big OSU sports fan, especially football and basketball.



George is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce Prosser; sons, George (Barb) Prosser, Garth (Molly) Prosser; grandchildren, George Garrick Prosser, Max, Cayden, and Sophia.



George is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Winston (Shirley) Prosser.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10  1 PM on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral.



Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com