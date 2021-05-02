PROSSER,



Winston Douglas



Age 91, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021. He was born April 25, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late G. Douglas and Edith (Remsberg) Prosser.



Winston graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Agriculture and remained a loyal Buckeye fan. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1954 and served until 1956. Winston was a lifelong farmer in Urbana and Springfield. He also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame. He famously bowled 2 perfect, 300 games. He continued to bowl into his 80's at Northridge Lanes. Winston was also an avid horse-racing fan and faithfully followed the harness racing circuit.



He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley (Payne) Prosser; 2 daughters, Sue Anne Prosser and Valerie Bivans; one son, W. Douglas (Donna) Prosser; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Amie) Prosser, Jacob (Sarah) Bivans, Devin Prosser, and Josie Bivans; one great-grandson, Jacob Bivans, Jr.; one sibling, George David (Joyce) Prosser; three nephews, George Nathan Prosser, Garth Eldon Prosser, and Gary Knight; one niece, Kay Huebner; and special friend of the family, John Duhl.



Services will be held on Monday, May 3, at 6pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6pm until the time of service. Live-streaming will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Graveside services will be in Ferncliff Cemetery on Wednesday, May 5, at 11:30am. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



