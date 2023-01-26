PRYOR, William

PRYOR, Sr., William C. "Will"



65, of Urbana, passed away on January 24, 2023, in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 8, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Charles and Betty (Erlywine) Pryor. Will had been a member of Grace Fellowship Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, farming, spending time with his grandkids, and being ornery. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Julie Ann Pryor; children, William (Molli) Pryor, Jr., Jason (Faith) Pryor, Sr., Wendal (Lauren) DeLong, Brian (Kate) DeLong, and Mark (Malinda) DeLong; numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Teresa (Dennis) Rheubert; brothers, Kenneth Pryor and Jeff Pryor; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Anna; brothers, Charles, Donald, Lonnie, and Ronnie; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Michael Berner officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-2 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

