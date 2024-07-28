Puckett, Dennis Ray



Age 79, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Born Dec 5, 1944, in Hamilton, OH, he was the son of the late Chester Puckett and Dorothy Begoon Puckett. Dennis attended Capital University on a football scholarship. He retired from NCR as a consulting analyst/programmer. Dennis was a Godly man, assured of his salvation. He taught bible classes. After 6 years of Tai Chi instruction, he became a certified instructor. He was a political activist and member of Manatee Patriots. Dennis volunteered as a Master Gardener over 10 years and enjoyed growing many varieties of palms, citrus trees and bamboo. He was a Florida Gator and loved alligators. Fishing on the Manatee River in his boat was his favorite pastime. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rose Puckett; two daughters, Denise (Todd) Willis of Southaven, MS, and Dana (Brock) Tillman of Leesburg, FL; step-daughter Shelly Lindsell of Berkshire, England; two step-sons, Kevin (Marie) Gaeke of Dayton, OH, and Steve (Eun) of Centerville, OH; 14 grandchildren, Tori, Tyler, Tim, Tabitha, Wade, Tanner, Hunter, Maverick, Tommy, Alie, John, Samantha, Ethan and Emma. A memorial service and viewing will be held on Monday, July 29 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, OH, immediately followed by graveside service at Buford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210W, Suite 108, PMB 317 Jacksonville, FL 32259. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com