Puckett, Helen

Helen F. Puckett, 91, of Springfield, passed away April 6, 2024 in her home. She was born November 25, 1932 in Mechanicsburg. Survivors include one son, Bill Puckett; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, George L. Puckett. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday in the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

