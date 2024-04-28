Puhala, Barbara A.



BARBARA A. PUHALA, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Hearth & Home El Camino on Monday evening, April 22, 2024. She was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania on October 13, 1942, the daughter of the late Thomas and Sadie (Anderson) McNeice.



Barb earned her R.N. degree from Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing, her B.S. from Central State University, and her O.C.N. (Oncology Certificate of Nursing) from the Columbus Community Clinical Oncology Program. She served for two decades in a role as research nurse I.R.B. member, board member and survivor advocate in the C.C.O.P.



Barb retired from Mercy Medical Center following 42 years of dedicated service. She spent most of those years working in oncology with Dr. Ravi Khanna. Barb received the TOUCH of Mercy Presidential award in recognition of her clinical skills, compassion, and selfless devotion she offered to patients. Barb's motto was to help the patients she could and comfort those she couldn't.



She was a member of Women's Town Club, serving on their board for 8 years, past president of the P. Buckley Moss Society, and made over 15,000 rosaries with the Rosary Altar Sodality. She was a long-time member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Barb volunteered with Ohio's Hospice, serving as an angel at the bedside.



Barb is survived by her husband of 60 years, J. Kenneth Puhala; sons, Kevin (Regina) Puhala and Eric Puhala; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel), Nicholas, Tyler (Jake), Damian, Violet, Ayla, and Cedar; and great grandchildren, Donovan, Malcolm, Elise, Mirabella and Blue. Also surviving is her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Linton and Roberta (Fred) Duffer and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Puhala in 2013 and brother-in-law, Christy Linton.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernard Church on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Fr. Elijah Puthoff, Celebrant. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff at Hearth & Home El Camino and Day City hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to Women's Town Club, 805 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505 or Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd., Suite 201, Dayton, OH 45459. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





