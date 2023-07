Pultz (Schram), Dorothy Jane



PULTZ, Dorothy Jane, age 89, of Oakwood, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Family will receive friends following services that will begin at 1PM on Sunday, July 23 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.



