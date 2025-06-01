Purcell, Irma



Irma Purcell, age 91, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2025. She was born on March 31, 1934, to Morris Howard and Ruth Elanor (Moore) Marlatt of Xenia, Ohio. A proud graduate of Roosevelt High School in Dayton, she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Purcell, on June 6, 1954. Bob preceded her in death on April 9, 1989. Irma was a passionate supporter of Oxford Youth Sports, Talawanda High School Athletics, the Cincinnati Reds and Miami University football and basketball. She was also an accomplished bowler for 60+ years, earning a lifetime membership to the Greater Hamilton "600" Club while competing in women's leagues in Hamilton, Fairfield, and Oxford, as well as participating annually in state and national tournaments. A dedicated member of Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority, she cherished her lifelong friendships that she built there and throughout the years bowling. Irma was the official scorekeeper for the Oxford Merchants Women's Softball Team who won the Ohio State Championship in 1968. From 1970 to 1997, Irma worked at Miami University's Police Department, where her warmth and dedication left a lasting impact on colleagues and students alike. One of her greatest joys in life was supporting her three sons in their professional and athletic endeavors. Known for her kindness and generosity, she was always ready to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends in need. Irma is survived by her son Kevin; wife, Steffi, along with their family: Allison, Rob, granddaughter-in-law Cayla, and their great-granddaughters Emmy and Eloise. She is also survived by her son Dan and his wife, Stacy, and their family; Ryan, Scott, granddaughter-in-law Paige, and great-grandsons Nash and Knox. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved sister, Marilyn, as well as her nephew Larry and niece Teresa. Irma was preceded in death by her youngest son, David, and is survived by his wife, Margie, and granddaughter Marlett. A private family graveside service will be conducted by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irma's honor to Miami University's Athletic Department.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com