Waddle Pyles, Esther Marie



Esther Marie Waddle Pyles, 97, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 12th from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, March 13th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



