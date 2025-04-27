Quaglieri, Kathleen Boeke

Boeke Quaglieri, Kathleen



Saturday, February 22, 2025, Kathleen Boeke, loving wife, sister, aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt passed away at the age of 81. She was born in Chillicothe, OH to the late Linus and Mildred (Grillot) Boeke. She was the fifth of six children and throughout her life, cared deeply for her family and friends. Those lucky to have known her would tell you about her lovely, welcoming smile, her gentle way of moving in the world, and her kindness to all she met. She attended St. Peter's School and Catholic Central High School in Chillicothe. She attended University of Dayton and graduated in 1966 with a BS degree in Elementary Education. She began a career at National City Bank in 1968 where she remained as a Human Resources Administrator until retiring in 1998. During those years her colleagues appreciated that she always made time to discuss & follow through on their ideas and suggestions. Her family will remember her interest, support and love throughout their lives. She was a catalyst to start a Boeke family reunion that we continue to this day. She married Robert Quaglieri in 1978. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert, brother Joseph, sisters Rosalind, Mary Ann (Andrew), Janice (George), and brother-in-law Andrew Middendorp. She is survived by her sister Jeanne, sister-in-law Ann Boeke, brother-in-law George O'Malley, dear cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, all who adored her. She is deeply missed. Visitation will be at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 5-7pm. At 7pm, there will be a time of sharing, for anyone who wishes to share a story or special moment about Kathleen. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 9th at 10:30am at St. Remy Church in Russia, OH with a time of visitation prior to mass beginning at 9:45. Inurnment will follow mass at St. Remy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice.



