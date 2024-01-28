Qualls, Tina Maria



Tina Maria Qualls, of Englewood, Ohio, died unexpectedly on January 22nd, 2024. She was only 59 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Tina was born on April 16th, 1964, attended Milton Union Schools and Sinclair College, and lived in Lebanon, Tennessee for most of her life. Tina spent nearly 30 years as a HIPPA Privacy Officer and Director of Compliance with Life Point Hospitals - Tina's pride, joy, and life's work. She poured her heart and soul into the business and impacted so many lives across the US. In her time outside of work, Tina enjoyed spending time on the lake with her loved ones and visiting the beaches of Marco Island, a personal favorite for her to relax and unwind. Many of her most prized memories can be remembered with water around her. To bring her back to her favorite place, her ashes will be spread at Marco Island. Tina and her husband have traveled to many beautiful destinations around the world over almost 40 years of marriage. The many memories they shared will be forever remembered through photographs, souvenirs, and the connections they made with the locals. Everyone who knew Tina knew how creative and caring she was. Tina was full of love and light, traits that were obvious to all after even just a single meeting with her. Tina is survived by her husband, Paul Qualls, her parents, Thomas and Joyce Hensley, her sister, Jodie Brush, her nephew and nieces, Jacob (Caroline) Brush and Brianna Bull, her great-nieces and great-nephews, William, Joanna, Lydia and Andrew, her best friend, Kathy Wheatley, her constant companion, her dog, Marco, and an abundance of friends. We will miss her more than words can say. Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Center, at OSU. A visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH., on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 2 pm  4 pm with a memorial service to follow at 4 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





