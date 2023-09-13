QUEEN, MARIA



MARIA QUEEN (TREMUL), 92, of Springfield passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023. She was born on April 15, 1931 in Capodistria, Italy to her parents Antonio and Caterina (Schippiza) Tremul. Visitation for Maria will be from Friday September 15th from 9:30-10:30am at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 with burial to follow at South Vienna Cemetery. To view her full obituary, view Maria's memorial video, or to send flowers, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





