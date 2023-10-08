Quill, Richard Paul



Richard Paul "Rich" Quill, 80, of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 27, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice in Dayton surrounded by friends and family.



He was born on October 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pa to Dolores and Richard Quill. He grew up in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio. He is survived, and dearly missed, by his sister Bronwyn (Pine) Wilson of Decorah, Iowa, and brother Dr. Timothy Quill of Hanover, New Hampshire. He left behind dear friends Debbie and John Sawvel and Irene Easton of Dayton, Ohio, and many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Rich was a gifted professional flamenco guitarist, performing at many concerts and clubs with a traveling international flamenco dance troupe in his younger years.



He received his Bachelor's degree from THE Ohio State University and his Master's degree in chemistry from the University of Dayton. Richard was a chemistry professor at the University of Dayton, and later at Sinclair Community College until a few months before his death.



A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



