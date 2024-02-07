Quinn, Thomas J.



Died on Jan. 17, 2024, aged 81. Tom was born in East Cleveland on Nov. 23, 1942 and attended the University of Dayton and Case Western Reserve University, graduating with a degree in sociology in 1965. He served as an army correspondent and photographer in Vietnam. Tom was as an award-winning reporter, editor and columnist in his 41-year career at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland.



Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan, his children, John (Allie) Quinn, Mary (Mintu) Bachann, and Megan (Joseph) Bachman, and his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ryland, Noreen, Pearl and Luella.



A funeral mass is at 10:30 a.m. on Thurs., March 14, at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton. Condolences can be sent to the Westbrock Funeral Home in Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com