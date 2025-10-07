Arthur, R. Neil



R. Neil Arthur, a devoted husband, Dad, Grandad, mentor, and friend, passed away Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at age 74 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Born April 28, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio, he was the eldest son of Eugene M. and Judith A. (Valley) Arthur and a 1969 graduate of Northwestern High School (Springfield, Ohio).



Known for his generous spirit, quick wit, and genuine care for others, Neil mentored business owners and colleagues with wisdom and encouragement. The center of his happiness was his wife, Sally, and building a home filled with warmth, laughter, and adventure. Neil and Sally recently returned east, leaving Colorado Springs, to be closer to their children and grandchildren - a constant source of pride and joy. Neil devoted his career to newspapers and communications, and founded ArthurBiz Advisors. He served the community through Rotary Club of Dayton, Chamber of Commerce, and as Miami Valley Boy Scouts council president.



Neil is survived by his wife, Sally (Van Wyk) Arthur; his first wife and mother of his children, Marilyn (Murphy) Arthur; his three children, Nathan (Kristina) Arthur, Anya (Darrell) Hughes, and Erica Orwig; and grandchildren Benjamin and Liam Arthur, Ozzie, Dominic, and Finn Hughes, and Gwendolyn and Bridgid Box. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Alison Van Wyk, Jeffrey (Sophia) Van Wyk, and Gregory (Bethany) Van Wyk; and step-grandchildren Nielsen and Sydney, Teagen and Tristan; his brothers, Gary (Alisa) Arthur and David (Kay) Arthur, and his sisters, Ann Goff and Sharon (Richard) Wildman; and his second wife, Tera Arthur. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Arthur; his sister, Nancy Harber; and his brother-in-law, Ron Harber.



Friends are invited to visit Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio. Memorial service at 3:00 p.m., followed by graveside services for family at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Neil supporting XtremeSTEM (co-founded) at Ohio Robotics: tinyurl.com/NeilArthurRoboticsMemorialFund. Full Obituary: tinyurl.com/NeilArthur



