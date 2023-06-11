RADER, Larry Eugene



Larry Eugene Rader of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away April 12, 2023 of Parkinson's disease. He was born February 28, 1945 in Xenia, Ohio to Lacey and Helen (Sanders) Rader.



Larry graduated in 1963 from Shawnee High School, attended Wittenberg University and was a member of the Ohio Air National Guard.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Beverly Rader. Survivors include his son Ernest Andrew (Stacy) Rader of Rover, AR; sisters Bonnie Young (Keith) Johnson, and Virginia (Jack) Riley of Springfield, OH; Brother Robert (Nina) Rader of Noblesville, IN; Grandchildren Joshua Rader, Cathy Rader, and Tim Rader all of Arkansas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Emery Chapel UMC located at 3500 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield, Oh on Tuesday June 20 at 11:00am.

