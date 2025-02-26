Rader, Raymond

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

RADER, Raymond

RADER, Raymond, age 88, of Franklin, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025 at his residence. He was employed in the Zinc Grip Department at AK Steel retiring after 42 years of service. All services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Pepper, Anthony
2
Hicklin, Norman
3
Allison, Jay
4
Jaisle, Dennis
5
Nill, Lenord