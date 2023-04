Radford (Rainer), Tammy Wynette "Tam Tam"



Tammy Wynette Rainer Radford 50 of Springfield OH passed away April 2,2023. Tammy was predeceased by her mother Emma Rainer and husband Jerry Radford JR and grandson Weston Reedy. She is survived by her two children Brandon and Marissa Suzman, granddaughter Destani Wilson, father Paul Rainer Sr,sister Loretta Taylor, brother Paul Rainer Jr. and many nieces and nephews.