Radin, Milford Charles "MC"



Milford "MC" Radin Sr., age 81 of Hamilton, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour at Hospice of Hamilton on Sunday, December 24, 2023. Milford was born in Wihelmina, Missouri on July 22, 1942 to George F. Radin and Anna (Arns) Radin. On August 5, 1966, in Hamilton, he married Maxaline Rye, and she preceded him in death in 2021. He was the owner and operator of MC Radin Hauling for over 50 years. MC was a Business Special Deputy for the Butler County Sheriff, a member of the FOPA #21, and an associate Member of the Ohio Buckeye State Sheriff Association. He was also a devoted member of the Rock of Salvation Church in Hamilton and was a minister of the gospel. Milford is survived by his two sons, Milford (Janice) Radin Jr. and Orven Thomas (Elisabeth) Radin; his 6 grandchildren, Aaron, Brittney, Sebrina, Samantha, Nathan Radin and Katie Lamb; his siblings, Joe Radin, Martha Perry, Gene Radin, and Martin Radin; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Milford was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Maxaline Radin; and his siblings, Marie Best, Betty Macke, Henry Radin, George Radin, Sylvester Radin, Leonard Radin, and Dorothy Lampe. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio , on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Gary Beard and Pastor Danny Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton. www.browndawsonflick.com



