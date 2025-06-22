Ragland, Gerald Lawrence



Franklin, Ohio



Gerald L. Ragland, age 89, the son of the late Margaret Keeler Ragland and Lawrence Judd Ragland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, June 13, 2025. He has now been reunited in Heaven with his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Richert Ragland. He is survived by his three loving daughters, Janice Ragland (David Gump), Rebecca (David) Warnock and Elizabeth Saluga; grandchildren, Joseph (Rachel) Warnock, Jacob Warnock, Nikolaus Saluga (Kiana Huffer) and Shannon Saluga(Austin Purpich). He also has been a special grandpa to Keira, Samantha (Anthony Boyd) and Griffin Gump.



Gerald was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy, and received a Masters Degree in Education in 1960 from Xavier University. His career was mainly in hospital pharmacy, first as Assistant Director of Pharmacy at Miami Valley Hospital , Dayton, Ohio; then Director of Pharmacy at Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Washington Court House, Ohio; and finished up his career at Southview Hospital Pharmacy, in Dayton, Ohio.



Jerry met his wonderful wife Barbara while they were both going to the University of Cincinnati. The both loved all types of music and were in the U.C. Glee Club together. They were always very active members of Grace United Methodist Church in Washington Court House and Franklin First United Methodist Church, singing in the choirs and even the bell choir.



A big part of his concentration in life was to be very involved in his community. He was a past president of the Kiwanas Club in Washington C.H. and a past president of the Rotary Club in Franklin. In addition, he was a member of Far Hills Masonic Lodge and a 32nd Degree Mason with the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite. A lifelong ham radio operator, he was Treasurer of the Quarter Century Wireless Club and a member of the Circuit Riders.



He traveled with his family on yearly road trips to everywhere and made it to all 50 states plus Europe twice. He was also a devoted Reds fan, loved to ballroom dance with Barbara, run his Lionel trains and celebrate all birthdays and holidays. He always had a camera with him almost all the time and took pictures of EVERYTHING!



Our family is also very thankful that in the last several years of Jerry's life, he had the privilege of being cared for by Stephanie Cain, Katie Oakley and Heather Barker who were very thoughtful and devoted. We would also very much like to thank U.C. in West Chester and Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash for helping all of us through his final days.



He has made a big difference here on earth and seemed to touch people's lives in very special ways. He will truly be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 28,2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service following at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Donations may be made in Gerald's memory to the Franklin First United Methodist Church Music Fund, 303 S. Main Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005.



