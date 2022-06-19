RAINES, Edward

RAINES, Jr., Edward



60, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Good Shepherd Village Nursing Home. He was born on February 23, 1962, in Waukegan, Illinois. The son of Edward and Helen



(Reid) Raines Sr. He retired from Goodwill as a cook at Great Lakes Navy Base, North Chicago, IL.



He leaves to cherish, his loving wife, Karen (Johnson) Raines of Springfield, Ohio, and two daughters Romesh (Emmanuel) McBride of Gurnee, Illinois, and Romesha Davis of Round Lake Beach, Illinois; one Uncle Rufus Raines of Waukegan, Illinois; a host of grandchildren and cousins. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

