RAINS, Coyt F.



Coyt F. Rains, age 80 of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 9, 1941, to Coyt A. Rains and Lilly (Sibert) Rains. Coyt graduated from Hamilton High School in 1959, and on June 28, 1969, he married Carolyn Jones at the Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. He was a local realtor and broker at Coyt Rains Realty, serving his community for nearly 50 years. Coyt was a member of the Benjamin Franklin Lodge No. 719, was a 32nd degree Mason, a founding member of the Midtown Optimist Club, and was a member of the Investment Property Owners Association. He could tell you anything about the city of Hamilton's history, locations of former businesses, and knew so many people from the area. He recently attended an 80th birthday celebration for the surviving classmates of the class of 1959, and kept in contact with many of them throughout the years. Coyt loved attending the annual Rains Family Reunion in Panama City Beach, Florida, and managing his rental properties.



Coyt is survived by his wife, Carolyn Rains; one daughter, Lisa (Derek) Leverette; one sister, Dana (Richard) Fisher; five grandchildren, Danielle (David) Miller, Chris Rains, Ray Rains, Jonathon Leverette, and Christopher Leverette; and three great-grandchildren, Dominick, Dakota, and Addilyn. Coyt was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Doug Rains.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,



February 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Darrell E. Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

