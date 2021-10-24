dayton-daily-news logo
RAKESTRAW, Anna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RAKESTRAW, Anna M.

Born May 22nd, 1930, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to Artie Redmon and Leon Craig; stepfather William Redmon. She

departed on October 14, 2021. Survived by husband Guy Rakestraw Jr.; daughters

Denise Hayden (Darryl), Jeri Hill, Michele Rakestraw; grandson Eric Hill; step-grandson Darryl Hayden II; other

relatives.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

