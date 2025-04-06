Rakestraw, Donald Lee



Age 77, went on to be with the Lord on April 2, 2025. Born to John and Tellene Rakestraw on August 29, 1947 in Cincinnati. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 12 PM, Thursday April 10, 2025 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5561 Hoover Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 AM. Interment and Military Honors, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



