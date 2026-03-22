Ralph Kennon

Kennon, Ralph William "Bill"



Ralph William "Bill" Kennon born August 9, 1934 in Cedarville, Ohio, passed away March 17, 2026 at the age of 91.



Bill is survived by the love of his life and wife of 71 years, Helen (Potts) Kennon of Englewood Fl. He was beloved "Dad" to his children Jim (Sue) Kennon of Sun City West, AZ, Diane (Jeff) Plumly of Englewood, FL, Jennifer Kennon Griffin of Land-O-Lakes, Fl and Mike Kennon of North Port, Fl; "Grandpa" to his grandchildren Joshua (Amanda) Kennon of West Chester, PA, Stefanie (Mitch) McGill of Little Rock, AR, Meghan (Chaz) Ruoff of Huntersville, NC, Jerrod Plumly of Dublin, OH, Madison Plumly of Fort Myers, FL, Brittani (Tyler) Veldstra of Anchor Point, AK, Brandi (Adam) Schebler of Jacksonville, FL, Alexis Kennon of Wesley Chapel, FL, Jason Kennon of Indiana, and Jasmine Kennon of Wesley Chapel, FL; "Big Papa" to his great-grandchildren Elisabet, Helena, Milo, Rhys, Avie, Aira, Thea, Ashlyn, Lucas, and Hayleigh, and "Uncle Bill" to many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Josiah Howard and Loucinda Jane (Morris) Kennon, stepmother Coronia (Hunt) Kennon, brothers Gene and Neil Kennon, sisters Pauline Sewak, Betty Geron-Baldwin, Marjorie Dunbar and Cathy Kennon,



Bill graduated from Springfield High School in 1952, earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Miami University and a Master of Education degree from Wright State University. His professional career included teaching health and physical education, industrial arts, coaching and serving as assistant principal and principal at the high school level.



A perennial sports enthusiast, Bill's passion was playing and coaching basketball. He was selected to play on the1953 OHSAA North South All-Star basketball team and captained the 1956 Miami University Redskins team. Head basketball coaching positions included Sidney High School OH, Shawnee High School OH, Piqua High School OH, Massillon Washington High School OH, Urbana High School OH, and assistant coach at Tennessee Tech University. Coach Kennon was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame and the Springfield (South) High School Hall of Fame.



In retirement, Bill enjoyed golfing, playing cards, social ballroom dancing, telling stories over a cup of coffee, watching March Madness basketball and Ohio State Buckeyes football games, cooking breakfast for family, and making the best fudge ever.



A Service of Remembrance will take place 10:30 AM, on Thursday, April 2 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fl, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 12:30-4 at the Park Forest Community Club House.



Memorial donations may be made to Excel Leadership Network to help plant new churches. Mail checks to: 8737 Santa Ridge Circle, Elk Grove, Ca 95624 or support online at excelnetwork.org. To send a condolence or memory please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



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