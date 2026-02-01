Ralph Tincher

Tincher, Ralph Sherman



Ralph Sherman Tincher, 95, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Ralph was short but had confidence and energy that few could match. He did all his home repairs, could fix anything mechanical, custom built modern furniture, and repaired collectibles like pinball machines and juke boxes. Ralph was born in Dayton on August 24, 1930, to the late Sherman and Elizabeth (Salyer) Tincher. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years Joan and his sister Dolores Barnes. He is survived by his son Rex and wife Louise Tincher, daughter Amy and husband Mark Fitzsimmons, granddaughter Marie Clark and husband Bobby Trimbach, great grandson Grover Tinch Trimbach, and cat Archie. Ralph was a proud supporter of Marie's bakery Partial to Pie. Ralph was honest and direct with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by his family, friends from high school and the neighborhood, and friends from his many years as a tool and die maker. The family would like to thank The Wellington and Hospice of Dayton for their kind care. Visitation will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton from 10-11am on Saturday February 7. The funeral service will follow at 11am with the Rev. Jeremiah Lewis officiating. The burial at David's Cemetery will be followed by a meal at the church. If desired, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or The Alzheimer's Assoc. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



