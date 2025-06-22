Ramirez, Dianna



Dianna Susan Ramirez, 71, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025.



She was born on January 6, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Jesse and Mary (Shelton) Walker.



Dianna graduated from Patterson Coop High School and then went on to earn her RN degree from Sinclair Community College. She later graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Most of her career was spent in the field of psychiatry. After holding various positions she went on to manage her husband's private psychiatric practice for 16 years. She went back to school to earn her Master Degree in Nursing. After the closure of the psychiatric practice, she went on to be a nurse educator which she thoroughly enjoyed until her retirement in 2020.



Dianna is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Dr. Peter A. Ramirez, daughter, Whitney (Denis), brother, Jesse Walker Jr (Valerie), brothers-in-law, Irv Ramirez (Lori), Dennis Ramirez, nephew, Nathaniel Ramirez (Breonna) and great-nephews, Jaxson and Kayden Ramirez.



Per Dianna's wishes cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be private.



