RAMSEY, Robert Morgan "Bob"



Robert (Bob) Morgan Ramsey, age 83, of Fairfield, OH, passed away on October 6, 2021, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. He was born on July 6, 1938, in Ross, OH, the son of George Ramsey and Roberta Edds (Cormican). On June 11, 1960, he married Virginia Martini and had eight children. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Bob spent many years as a carpenter, specializing in laying hardwood floors, followed by 30 years as a long-haul truck driver where he logged over 2 Million miles. In his retirement, he continued his work on the road with Murray Brothers Amusements. Bob enjoyed taking his family on vacation, woodworking, riding his motorcycle, bowling, playing cards, dancing the jitterbug and pressing his luck on slot machines. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia L. Ramsey; his children, Robert (Bo) Morgan Ramsey Jr. (Carri), Sherry Gibson (Brian), Kim Kalberer (Tytus), Mickey Ramsey (Jim Anglin), Rhonda Molina, Todd Ramsey (Tammi), Brian Ramsey (Melanie); 28 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his brothers Larry (June) Ramsey and Jim (Pat) Ramsey; his stepsister, Mary Nell (the late Jim) Cope; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Ramsey and Roberta Edds; his daughter, Teresa (Terri) Barrett; his great-grandson, Quinten Matthew Dane and his stepbrother, Jim Edds. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5-8 pm. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Road, Harrison, OH 45030 on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Shandon, OH. If desired, memorials may be made to the Council on Aging of Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

