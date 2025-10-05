Randall Marsh

Marsh, Randall Glenn



Randall Glenn Marsh, 57, of Fairfield Township, passed away at home on Sept. 5, 2025. Randy was born on November 4, 1967 in Trenton, Ontario, Canada to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Fedan) Marsh. After graduation from Jasper Place High School in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, he graduated from the University of Alberta with both Bachelors and Masters degrees. He then moved to the Cincinnati area to continue his studies at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, where he obtained a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology. He married his wife Heather (Woodin) in 2000. Randy worked for Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati for 25 years, primarily in the Baby Care business unit, but his nearly 50 patents also carried over into oral care, pet food, and hair care. Randy and his wife traveled extensively throughout North America, Europe, and the Caribbean, enjoying many of these areas via cruises or with visits to friends met through P&G. Randy loved his Cardigan Welsh Corgis and other furkids he had throughout the years, and he was a supporter of many animal charities. He was also an avid mineral collector who was very active in Friends of Mineralogy, as well as being a member of the Cincinnati Gem & Mineral Society, Dayton Gem & Mineral Society, and other regional collecting groups. Randy was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Elizabeth (Fedan) Marsh. He is survived by his wife Heather (Woodin), his brothers Kenneth and Edward Marsh of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and his sister Cynthia Marsh of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Cremation arrangements are made by Rose Hill Funeral Home. There will be a Gathering of Family and friends at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, Saturday October 11, 2025 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Randall's Life at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Randy's memory to Best Friends Animal Society or to Ohio Hospice/Hospice of Dayton.



