RANKIN, Donna C.



DONNA C. RANKIN, 95 of Springfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022. Donna was born in Boise, Idaho on June 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Walter and Gladys P. Curtis. She moved to Springfield in 1944 and later graduated from Springfield High School, Wittenberg University and Wright State University. She served as an elementary teacher in the Springfield City Schools for over 30 years. Survivors include her husband who she married in 1949, Donald W. Rankin; one son, Stephen C. (Amy) Rankin; one daughter, Nancy R. Jones; grandchildren, Abby (Eliot) Bowman, Lauren Rankin and husband, Noah Schabacker, and Nicholas Rankin and wife, Jenna Vondrasek; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Olivia, Jack, Luke, and Wendy Bowman, Drew Rankin and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the personnel of Forest Glen Health Campus and Ohio's Mercy Hospice for their dedication to Donna. Private funeral services led by Pastor Dwight McCormick of Northminster Presbyterian Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



