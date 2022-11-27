RAPP, Robert Edwin



Robert Edwin Rapp, 93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, November 20, 2022, in the Ohio State University Hospital. He was born October 10, 1929, in Springfield, the son of Stanley Otis and Mary Estella (Shoemaker) Rapp. Mr. Rapp was a member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed watching westerns on the television, fishing, hunting, spending time with his loving family and trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army serving during the Korean War and was retired following 59 years from the K. William Beach Manufacturing Company. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Stephen Anstine; grandchildren: Eric (Marsha) Beverly, Rachelle Kniess, Jennifer Shaul, Alisha Anstine, Kristi (Jeremy) Myers and Nathan (Taelor) Anstine; great-grandchildren: Timmy, Alex, Jessica, Gunner (Taya), Liam, Elin, Wellesley, Ivy and Jace; great-great-grandchild, Payton and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alberta (Penn) Rapp on September 16, 2020; a daughter, Malia Shaul; a grandson, Tell Shaul; siblings: Dick, Bill, Doris and Jean; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bill Blain officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.


