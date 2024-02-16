Rasor, Genevieve

Rasor (Eads), Genevieve Mercia



Genevieve Mercia Rasor died on January 19, 2024. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 7,1926 to Arnold Dwight Eads and Susie Gertrude (Sims) Eads.



She was a homemaker and entrepreneur starting companies with her husband Ned Shaurer Rasor, PhD and daughter Julia Suzanne Rasor, MS. She co-founded seven companies, one was Classic Lines in Los Altos, fashion clothing for women and men, two were medical device companies in the Bay Area. The others were via Rasor Associates, Inc. which specialized in research and development in energy conversion for space and nuclear reactor applications and medical devices.



She graduated from Fairmont High School in 1944 and took business courses at Ohio State and Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, CA. At the urging of her daughter, Dina Rasor, she became a peer counselor and main assistant for Foothill College's Woman's Re-Entry Program. Her main hobbies were restoring and decorating homes and national politics. Her passion for political investigations was passed on to her daughter Dina who made it her profession.



Genevieve was married to Ned Shaurer Rasor, PhD, Engineering Physicist and Entrepreneur for 74 years. They met when they were 10 years old, dated when they were 13 years old and married at 20 years old. They have two daughters, Julia Suzanne Rasor, MS, Medical Device Innovator, Entrepreneur and Sculptor, and Dina Lynn Rasor, Investigative Reporter and Author. Genevieve was an incredible wife and mother who, despite her other achievements, spent most of her time with her family and improving numerous homes. Genny and Ned lived in various places in the country and Germany while raising their daughters but spent the most time in California. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Dr. Thomas Lawson, husband of Dina Rasor. Genny and Ned have four grandsons, Grant Davis Rasor-Thompson, Daniel Andrew Rasor Lawson, Victor Ned Rasor married to Sarah Rasor with great-grandchildren, Parker David Rasor and Regan Kay Rasor, and Nicholas James Rasor Lawson married to Robin Chung and great-grandchild Myles Kris Lawson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Gretchen Mae Downs, Vivian Eads Craven, and brother Vernon D. Eads.



The burial ceremony was at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. There is planned a major Celebration of Life for Genny and Ned together as they were most of their lives.



