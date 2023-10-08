Rastrigin, Wladimir



Wladimir Rastrigin died at age 91. He was born on October 30, 1931 in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia into a Don Cossack family and passed on October 4, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. As a young man, he immigrated to the United States, where he worked various jobs including initially feeding chickens and later as a cameraman. He also served in the Army, and then after college worked for many years as an inspector for the city of Dayton. He was proud of his service, his work, and his Don Cossack heritage. He was a warm, caring, and generous family man, and will be missed deeply. His wife Lilia Piatnicia Rastrigin, his father Peter, and his mother Maria née Suetenkova, all pre-deceased him. He is survived by his son (godson & nephew) Andrew Y Piatnicia and his grandchildren Anna and Michael.



A Funeral Service will be held 10am Saturday October 14, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Rd. Dayton, OH 45440. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



