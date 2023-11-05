Rathbun, Richard K. "Dick"
Age 87, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Dick's life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences and special memories of Dick please visit www.routsong.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Dayton, OH
45429