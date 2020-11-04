RATLIFF, Charles



Charles Ratliff, 72, of South Charleston, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on



Monday, November 2, 2020,



after battling a lengthy illness. Charles was born in Asa Creek, Kentucky, to Georgie and



Beatrice (Litteral) Ratliff on



January 15th, 1948. Charles was a kind and loving husband to his wife, Brenda (Thomas) Ratliff, of 53 years. He served in the United States Army



during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Clark Landmark for 38 years, where he developed and maintained many lifelong friendships. In his younger years, Charles enjoyed



fishing and hunting, especially mushrooms. In his later years, Charles found joy in spending time with his family. Charles was a loving husband father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his devoted wife, Brenda and their three children, Melinda (Orville) Wilson, Charles (Kristine) Ratliff and Jeffrey (Tiffany) Ratliff; grandchildren, Jarrett, Maggie, Mason, Max, Bryce and Braden; brothers, Roger



(Kathy), Danny, Harvey (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and his



brother, Ricky. A graveside service will be held Thursday,



November 5th, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston, Ohio. Funeral services will be provided by Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home of Springfield Ohio. For everyone's safety, please wear masks and observe social distancing during the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to South Charleston Christian Center (SCCC), P.O. Box 177, South Charleston, Ohio 45368. The family also wishes to express our gratitude to Loving Care Hospice and Home Health. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



