Ratliff, Joyce Anne, 89 of Springfield died April 9, 2023, in Oakwood Village. She was born in South Charleston, Ohio on July 8, 1933, the daughter of Arnold L. and Irene (Myers) Coss. Joyce retired from Robertson Can and was an avid animal lover. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jimmie R. Ratliff; son Earl Fitzpatrick; and sister Judy Fitzpatrick. Survivors include her son Flint A. Fitzpatrick; and several grandchildren including Misti Fitzpatrick. Services to honor Joyce will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00AM in the Chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park with visitation beginning at 10:30AM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



