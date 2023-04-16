Ratliff, Kay S.



Kay Ratliff passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Dan & sister-in-law Zetta Stumbo, her parents Edna & Dallas Kilby, and her sister Karen Ishee. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was a long-time member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Oh. where she lived for over 60 years. A Memorial Service will be held at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Dr Sun City Center, Fl 33573 on April 24, 2023 at 11am. Online condolences can be made at www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com

