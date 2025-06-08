Ratti, Ellen

Ratti (Kincaid), Ellen



Ellen K. (Kincaid) Ratti, 66, passed away peacefully at The Enclave of Springboro on May 31, 2025, from complications of ovarian cancer and Alzheimer's disease. She was born on July 15, 1958, in Rapid City, South Dakota (Ellsworth Air Force Base), the daughter of William A. (Bill) and Jean Kincaid.



As the daughter of a career Air Force officer, Ellen enjoyed a nomadic childhood, living in South Dakota, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas (twice), Iowa (twice), and Germany (twice). She graduated from Zweibrücken High School, Zweibrücken Air Base, Germany, in the Class of 1976. She was appointed to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) and graduated in 1980 with a degree in International Affairs. Ellen was a proud member of the first USAFA class to include women. She served as an Operations Intelligence Officer on active duty in the Air Force from 1980 to 1985, with assignments at Lowry AFB, Denver, CO; Royal Air Force Base Bentwaters, England; and Scott AFB, IL.



Ellen met her future husband, Jim, during her time at USAFA, where both were members of the Catholic Cadet Choir. They stayed in touch after graduation but waited until 1987 to get married.



Like Ellen's father, Jim was also a career officer, so Ellen got to be a nomad once more. Together, they lived in Arkansas; Ohio (three times); Washington, D.C.; Alabama; California; and Utah. They moved back to Middletown, Ohio when Jim retired from active duty in 2007 and have been there ever since.



Throughout her married life, Ellen was a devoted volunteer. She was active in several Officers' Spouses' Clubs, often chairing committees, organizing fundraisers, serving as a board member, and holding the position of president. She always loved singing and was a Skylarks member and chairperson at several locations. Continuously active at church, Ellen volunteered regularly. She was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Ladies' Society since 2007 and served in nearly all the leadership positions, including president. Ellen coordinated her parish's hosting of homeless families for many years. She graduated from the Lay Pastoral Ministry Program at the Athenaeum of Ohio (Cincinnati) and put her training to good use as a long-time RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) and religious education instructor.



Ellen was predeceased by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jim; her sisters, Janet Fatheree (Bruce) and Teresa Kincaid, both of Austin, TX; and her three brothers: Mark Kincaid and Robert (Bob) Kincaid, both of Austin, TX; and Gary Kincaid of Boise, ID. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



A viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 9579 Yankee St., Springboro, OH. Interment will follow at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, at a date to be announced.



Those who wish to remember Ellen in a special way may make gifts in lieu of flowers to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, The Giving Voice Foundation, or Family Promise of Warren County.



