Rawlings, James

age 94 passed away peacefully Monday, June 26, 2023. Jim was born in Michigan City, Indiana to the late James S. and Martha A. (Studt) Rawlings. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara A. (Barnhart) Rawlings. He is survived by his children Diane (Frank) Holle, Jane Rawlings, Doug (Kelly) Rawlings, and grandchildren Lauren (Jonathan Hirko) Holle, Jacob (Ashley) Holle, Abby Rawlings, and Steven and Erin Rawlings. Private service at Woodland Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at The Lodge Retirement Community for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Jim's memory to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



